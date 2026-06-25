On this day, 35 years ago, June 25, 1991, the legendary duo Pete Rock & C.L. Smooth made their mark on hip-hop history with the release of their debut EP, All Souled Out. Dropped via Elektra Records, the EP served as a sonic appetizer for what would become one of the most revered partnerships in the golden era of hip-hop. With Pete Rock’s masterful sample-based production and C.L. Smooth’s smooth-yet-complex rhyme delivery, All Souled Out set the tone for the critically acclaimed full-length follow-up, Mecca and the Soul Brother, released the following year.

The EP features six tracks that showcase the duo’s emerging chemistry and artistry. While C.L. Smooth handles lyrical duties on nearly every track, the standout cut “The Creator” marked Pete Rock’s solo vocal debut and became a fan favorite thanks to its catchy hook and jazzy, horn-laced production. The track also helped propel the EP into heavy rotation on college radio and underground mixtapes at the time.

Over the years, All Souled Out has gained cult status among true hip-hop heads and remains a time capsule of early ’90s East Coast rap excellence. The EP’s blend of conscious rhymes, soulful loops, and clean, head-nodding beats helped usher in a more mature sound in hip-hop, striking a balance between introspective lyrics and top-tier production.

In 2014, Traffic Entertainment Group reissued a deluxe edition of the project, providing fans and collectors with a more comprehensive experience. The deluxe version included the original six tracks along with rare remixes and instrumental versions of “The Creator” and “Mecca & the Soul Brother,” offering a deeper look into Pete Rock’s studio craftsmanship.

While Pete Rock & C.L. Smooth would go on to further solidify their place in hip-hop with Mecca and the Soul Brother and the timeless classic “They Reminisce Over You (T.R.O.Y.),” All Souled Out remains a crucial first chapter—an EP that proved the duo had something special long before the culture at large caught on.