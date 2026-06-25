Venezuela Rocked by Historic Twin Earthquakes, Death Toll Climbing

Venezuela is facing one of the deadliest natural disasters in its modern history after a pair of powerful earthquakes struck the country’s northern coastline on June 24, leaving at least 160 people dead, according to CNN, and more than 700 injured as emergency crews race to reach survivors trapped beneath collapsed buildings.

Immense damage seen to buildings across Venezuela’s capital of Caracas, following what now appears to have been a “double-event” 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude earthquake back-to-back near the coast in Northern Venezuela, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). pic.twitter.com/XoG2jSJMf2 — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) June 24, 2026

The devastation unfolded in a matter of seconds when two major earthquakes hit back-to-back near the coastal town of Morón. According to seismic officials, the first quake measured 7.2 in magnitude before a stronger 7.5 earthquake followed just 39 seconds later, unleashing violent shaking across a large stretch of the country.

The epicenters were located about 100 miles west of Caracas, sending tremors through densely populated communities and triggering structural damage across the region. Because both earthquakes struck at relatively shallow depths ranging from 10 to 22 kilometers below the surface, the impact was felt with exceptional force.

Two major earthquakes shook the Venezuelan capital of Caracas on Wednesday evening, toppling several buildings, knocking out communications and sending people rushing out of their damaged homes.



The extent of the destruction was unclear. https://t.co/xG9Zr1zMKL pic.twitter.com/qawRWNgenS — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) June 25, 2026

Authorities say homes, businesses, and public buildings suffered extensive damage, with several structures collapsing entirely as residents scrambled for safety. Rescue workers have spent the day searching through debris fields, while hospitals continue treating hundreds of injured victims.

UPDATE: Thousands of people are presumed dead after one of the deadliest earthquakes of the century struck Caracas, the capital of Venezuela 🙏😔 pic.twitter.com/n67LMagbsl — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) June 25, 2026

Acting President Delcy Rodríguez declared a national state of emergency as government agencies mobilized resources to support affected communities and coordinate rescue operations. Emergency crews remain on the ground in some of the hardest-hit areas where concerns persist that additional victims may still be trapped beneath the rubble.

Seismologists have described the event as a rare and severe “doublet sequence,” a phenomenon in which two major earthquakes strike almost immediately one after the other. The unusual nature of the disaster amplified the destruction, giving residents little opportunity to recover from the initial shock before the larger quake hit.

The 7.5 magnitude mainshock is already being recognized as the strongest earthquake to strike Venezuela in more than a century, placing it among the most significant seismic events ever recorded in the nation.

As aftershocks continue to rattle the region, families across Venezuela are waiting for updates on loved ones while emergency responders work around the clock in hopes of finding more survivors.