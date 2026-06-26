The future of Ja Morant in Memphis is becoming one of the NBA’s biggest offseason storylines, and ESPN insider Brian Windhorst believes the Grizzlies may already be signaling a new direction.

"I think we've probably have seen the last moments of Ja Morant in a Grizzlies uniform."



—@WindhorstESPN on Ja Morant following the Grizzlies' NBA draft moves 🏀 pic.twitter.com/VRRlp3lRgQ — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) June 25, 2026

Following a disappointing 25-57 campaign, Memphis loaded up on young talent in the draft by selecting Cameron Boozer with the No. 3 overall pick before trading down to grab Karim Lopez at No. 21 and Richie Saunders at No. 32. The draft haul has fueled growing speculation that the franchise is shifting toward a youth movement, with Morant’s long term future suddenly looking uncertain.

The Kings have also ended their pursuit of Ja Morant.



The Timberwolves now the Kings pic.twitter.com/z06HyboLqf — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) June 23, 2026

Windhorst pointed to those roster decisions as evidence the organization could be preparing to move on from its former franchise centerpiece. Morant remains under his five year, $197 million extension and is set to earn $42.1 million next season, but injuries and off the court issues have significantly impacted his trade value over the past few years.

Around the league, the rumor mill continues to spin. Betting markets currently give Morant roughly a 26 percent chance of remaining in Memphis, while fans have floated potential destinations that include the Sacramento Kings and Toronto Raptors. Some of the more aggressive speculation has even suggested the possibility of a buyout, though that remains firmly in rumor territory.

For now, the Grizzlies have made no public indication that a deal is imminent, but after a difficult season and a draft focused on the future, the questions surrounding Morant’s place in Memphis are only getting louder.