Grammy-nominated artist Don Toliver has announced “NITROUS,” the second leg of his blockbuster OCTANE Tour, following overwhelming demand and a fully sold-out 31-city first run.
Produced by Live Nation and Cactus Jack, the expanded tour adds 19 new North American arena dates before heading overseas for a major fall run across Europe and the United Kingdom. The tour kicks off August 4 in Sacramento, California, with stops in cities including Miami, Nashville, and Orlando, before concluding the North American leg on September 6 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
The global extension begins October 25 in Paris, France, and will travel through Switzerland, Italy, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, and the UK, wrapping November 23 at The O2 in London.
The first leg of the OCTANE Tour featured high-energy performances and surprise appearances from major artists including Travis Scott, SZA, Peso Pluma, Malcolm Todd, and Sheck Wes.
Toliver, a Houston-bred multi-platinum artist, continues to expand his global reach following a string of acclaimed albums, culminating in his 2026 release OCTANE. The project debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, marking his first solo chart-topper and becoming one of the biggest releases of the year.
OCTANE has since surpassed 1 billion Spotify streams, driven by standout tracks “E85” and “Body,” which rank among the top hip-hop songs for streaming in 2026. The album also made history with all 17 tracks simultaneously charting on Billboard’s Hot Rap Songs list.
Tickets for the NITROUS tour go on sale beginning June 26, with multiple presales starting June 24, including VIP packages and exclusive early access opportunities for fans across North America and Europe.
NITROUS – OCTANE WORLD TOUR LEG 2
NORTH AMERICA
Tue Aug 04 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
Thu Aug 06 – Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena
Sun Aug 09 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
Tue Aug 11 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
Thu Aug 13 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
Sat Aug 15 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC
Tue Aug 18 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
Wed Aug 19 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
Fri Aug 21 – Orlando, FL @ Kia Center
Sat Aug 22 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
Mon Aug 24 – Greensboro, NC @ First Horizon Coliseum
Wed Aug 26 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Fri Aug 28 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
Sat Aug 29 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Arena
Mon Aug 31 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
Wed Sep 02 – University Park, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center
Thu Sep 03 – Philadelphia, PA @ Xfinity Mobile Arena
Sat Sep 05 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
Sun Sep 06 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
EUROPE & UK
Sun Oct 25 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena
Mon Oct 26 – Zurich, CH @ AG Hallenstadion
Tue Oct 27 – Milan, IT @ Unipol Forum
Thu Oct 29 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle
Fri Oct 30 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena
Sat Oct 31 – Frankfurt, DE @ Festhalle
Mon Nov 02 – Berlin, DE @ Uber Arena
Tue Nov 03 – Lodz, PL @ Atlas Arena
Thu Nov 05 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
Fri Nov 06 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclays Arena
Sun Nov 08 – Oslo, NO @ Unity Arena
Tue Nov 10 – Stockholm, SE @ Avicii Arena
Thu Nov 12 – Dusseldorf, DE @ PSD Bank Dome
Mon Nov 16 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
Wed Nov 18 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena
Thu Nov 19 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena
Sun Nov 22 – Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live
Mon Nov 23 – London, UK @ The O2