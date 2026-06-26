Grammy-nominated artist Don Toliver has announced “NITROUS,” the second leg of his blockbuster OCTANE Tour, following overwhelming demand and a fully sold-out 31-city first run.

Produced by Live Nation and Cactus Jack, the expanded tour adds 19 new North American arena dates before heading overseas for a major fall run across Europe and the United Kingdom. The tour kicks off August 4 in Sacramento, California, with stops in cities including Miami, Nashville, and Orlando, before concluding the North American leg on September 6 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The global extension begins October 25 in Paris, France, and will travel through Switzerland, Italy, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, and the UK, wrapping November 23 at The O2 in London.

The first leg of the OCTANE Tour featured high-energy performances and surprise appearances from major artists including Travis Scott, SZA, Peso Pluma, Malcolm Todd, and Sheck Wes.

Toliver, a Houston-bred multi-platinum artist, continues to expand his global reach following a string of acclaimed albums, culminating in his 2026 release OCTANE. The project debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, marking his first solo chart-topper and becoming one of the biggest releases of the year.

OCTANE has since surpassed 1 billion Spotify streams, driven by standout tracks “E85” and “Body,” which rank among the top hip-hop songs for streaming in 2026. The album also made history with all 17 tracks simultaneously charting on Billboard’s Hot Rap Songs list.

Tickets for the NITROUS tour go on sale beginning June 26, with multiple presales starting June 24, including VIP packages and exclusive early access opportunities for fans across North America and Europe.

NITROUS – OCTANE WORLD TOUR LEG 2

NORTH AMERICA

Tue Aug 04 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

Thu Aug 06 – Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena

Sun Aug 09 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

Tue Aug 11 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

Thu Aug 13 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

Sat Aug 15 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC

Tue Aug 18 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

Wed Aug 19 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

Fri Aug 21 – Orlando, FL @ Kia Center

Sat Aug 22 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

Mon Aug 24 – Greensboro, NC @ First Horizon Coliseum

Wed Aug 26 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Fri Aug 28 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

Sat Aug 29 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Arena

Mon Aug 31 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

Wed Sep 02 – University Park, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center

Thu Sep 03 – Philadelphia, PA @ Xfinity Mobile Arena

Sat Sep 05 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

Sun Sep 06 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

EUROPE & UK

Sun Oct 25 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena

Mon Oct 26 – Zurich, CH @ AG Hallenstadion

Tue Oct 27 – Milan, IT @ Unipol Forum

Thu Oct 29 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle

Fri Oct 30 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena

Sat Oct 31 – Frankfurt, DE @ Festhalle

Mon Nov 02 – Berlin, DE @ Uber Arena

Tue Nov 03 – Lodz, PL @ Atlas Arena

Thu Nov 05 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

Fri Nov 06 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclays Arena

Sun Nov 08 – Oslo, NO @ Unity Arena

Tue Nov 10 – Stockholm, SE @ Avicii Arena

Thu Nov 12 – Dusseldorf, DE @ PSD Bank Dome

Mon Nov 16 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

Wed Nov 18 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena

Thu Nov 19 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena

Sun Nov 22 – Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live

Mon Nov 23 – London, UK @ The O2