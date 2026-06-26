Drake is taking one of the most unexpected moments surrounding his latest music and turning it into a full-blown fan experience.

The rapper is reportedly hosting “Janice Apology Parties” for people who share one very specific qualification: their legal first name must be Janice. The events are inspired by the viral reaction and online conversation surrounding his track “Janice STFU” from his Iceman trilogy album.

Drake is throwing an exclusive party for anyone named Janice in New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Toronto, and Houston. pic.twitter.com/W22GMOsC6Y — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) June 25, 2026

Set for Sunday, June 28, 2026, the gatherings will take place across New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Toronto, and Houston. Drake also shared the invitation through his Instagram Story, adding another layer of confirmation for fans looking to attend.

After sparking a wave of online reactions with his song “Janice STFU”, the Toronto rapper has reportedly announced an apology party exclusively for people legally named Janice. #Drake #JaniceSTFU #CactusClub #Toronto https://t.co/ePcK8SNZA8 — Now Toronto (@nowtoronto) June 25, 2026

The guest list comes with one major requirement. Attendees must prove that Janice is their official first name using a valid government-issued ID at the door. Middle names, nicknames, and other variations will not qualify for entry.

Drake's "Janice STFU" is now challenging for a #1 debut on the Billboard Hot 100 based on mid-week projections 📊



(via @ChartPredicts) https://t.co/ApqQZVob5Y — Kurrco (@Kurrco) May 18, 2026

The Toronto edition of the event is scheduled for Cactus Club Cafe on Adelaide from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Details for the New York, Los Angeles, Miami, and Houston locations are being shared privately through direct invitations and exclusive RSVP links.

What started as internet jokes and reactions around a song title has now become another example of Drake turning a cultural moment into a real-world event, bringing the online conversation directly to his fans.