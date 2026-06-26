As he prepares to host the BET Awards 2026, Druski opened up about spending time with Travis Kelce during a recent bachelor party weekend in Southern California.

Speaking with “Extra,” Druski reflected on the celebration but remained focused on what comes next.

“I’m just ready for the wedding. We’ll see what happens,” he said.

Rumors have circulated that Kelce and pop superstar Taylor Swift could be getting married on July 3, with speculation linking Madison Square Garden as a potential venue. However, Druski declined to offer any details about the reported plans.

“I don’t know where the wedding’s going to be. I just heard it’s happening,” he said. “I’m glad for them.”

While keeping details under wraps, Druski spoke warmly about the high-profile couple.

“They’re really good people,” he added.

The comments come as anticipation builds around both the upcoming BET Awards and ongoing public interest in Kelce and Swift. Although wedding reports remain unconfirmed, Druski’s remarks offered a glimpse into his support for the couple while stopping short of revealing any information about the rumored ceremony.

For now, fans will have to wait and see whether the speculation surrounding one of entertainment’s most talked-about couples becomes reality.