HoodTrophy Bino and Keykinya Drop New Hit Single “White Flag”

Los Angeles rapper HoodTrophy Bino teams up with Miami newcomer Keykinya (K.E.Y.) for “White Flag,”a cinematic street anthem that pairs melodic hooks with deeply personal storytelling. Set against dark, atmospheric production, the song captures the space where heartbreak, ambition, and violence all blur together. It’s a last-ride story – a Bonnie-and-Clyde confession – about two people who’ve already decided they’re seeing the mission through, no matter the fallout. After discovering Keykinya in Miami, Bino recognized the chemistry between their styles, pairing his signature West Coast perspective with her melodic approach that’s been gaining attention through songs like “Sofa” and “Ambulance.”

“White Flag” is from Bino’s upcoming albumStill Here due out on August 7th. The collaboration follows a string of major career moves for Bino, including summer tour dates with Shordie Shordie, Wallie the Sensei, Lefty Gunplay, and Rio Da Yung OG, a highly anticipated joint album with Hit-Boy arriving this fall, and a starring role in TREND Network’s reality series Coming Up Miami, premiering July 1.

From gang life to global stages, Hoodtrophy Bino’s journey is one of transformation. After meeting Soulja Boy while incarcerated and later joining S.O.D.M.G., he turned adversity into ambition — touring nationwide and sharing his story through the acclaimed documentary Breaking the Generational Curse. His recent performances include touring with Soulja Boy, appearing alongside him at Rolling Loud Los Angeles, opening for Trippie Redd at the Toyota Arena, and for Chris Brown in Las Vegas. Bino has also been featured on major platforms including The Breakfast Club, On The Radar, HotNewHipHop, Lyrical Lemonade, and No Jumper. Breakout singles “I Want Her” featuring Kalan.FrFr and “Falling For You” further solidified his national presence, earning airplay across SiriusXM The Heat, Power 106, Power 105.1, and 96.1 The Beat, among others.



HoodTrophy Bino has rapidly evolved from a local LA favorite into one of the fastest-rising independent voices out of the West Coast, with Q1 2026 cementing his shift into the global viral conversation. Across Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube, his content has generated multi-million-view moments and a reliably high engagement floor, underscoring a real audience rather than flash-in-the-pan virality.

Connect:Hoodtrophy Bino

INSTAGRAMTIKTOK

Keykinya

INSTAGRAM

TIKTOK