The passing of legendary music executive Clive Davis has sparked an outpouring of tributes celebrating one of the most influential architects in modern music. But not every artist is remembering the late record executive through the same lens.

Grammy Award-winning singer India.Arie took to Threads just one day after Davis’ death to offer a sharply different perspective, arguing that while many will celebrate his accomplishments, there is another side of the music business that deserves to be acknowledged.

“Mark my words,” she wrote. “Watch what kind of archival interviews are about to come out. I would tell my story too, but mine is minimal compared to what you’re about to hear.”

The singer went on to suggest that many of the industry’s long-standing problems stem from those occupying its executive offices.

“When people talk about the music industry being so awful,” she continued, “it’s the record label executives that do that.”

India.Arie added that her comments were intentionally measured, writing that “as forward as these words may be, this is the diplomatic version.”

Throughout her career, India.Arie has built a reputation for speaking candidly about artist empowerment, ownership, race, and the inner workings of the music industry. After achieving mainstream success through Motown Records and later Universal Republic, she eventually launched her own imprint, SoulBird Music, allowing her greater creative independence.

Her comments stand in stark contrast to the widespread praise Davis received following his death at age 94.

Over a career spanning more than six decades, Davis helped shape the careers of an extraordinary list of artists, including Whitney Houston, Aretha Franklin, Santana, Billy Joel, Bruce Springsteen, Barry Manilow, Earth, Wind & Fire, Aerosmith, Janis Joplin, and countless others. After becoming president of Columbia Records in 1966, he later founded Arista Records before launching J Records following his departure from Arista in 2000. He was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame that same year.

Davis’ family confirmed that he died peacefully on June 22 at his Manhattan home following an age-related illness.

While his influence on popular music remains undeniable, India.Arie’s remarks underscore an ongoing conversation within the industry about the balance of power between artists and record executives. Her post wasn’t a critique of Davis’ eye for talent or his impact on music history; rather, it reflected broader concerns about the business practices that many artists say have existed behind the scenes for decades.

Whether others choose to publicly share similar experiences remains to be seen, but India.Arie made it clear that, in her view, the conversation surrounding Clive Davis’ legacy is more complex than the tributes alone might suggest.