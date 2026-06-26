Spotify and Roc Nation have teamed up to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Reasonable Doubt with a special JAŸ-Z 30 activation across New York City’s subway system.

Beginning June 25 and running through July 19, select J and Z trains will be transformed with exclusive JAŸ-Z 30 creative, featuring the iconic “Roc sign” and artwork honoring the legendary debut album that launched JAY-Z’s career.

As part of the activation, riders will also have access to a special MTA map highlighting notable New York City landmarks and locations connected to JAY-Z’s journey and cultural legacy.

The subway takeover is part of the broader JAŸ-Z 30 celebration, commemorating three decades since the release of Reasonable Doubt. The campaign invites fans and commuters alike to explore the city through the lens of one of hip-hop’s most influential artists while honoring the impact of his music on New York culture.

The limited-time activation turns everyday transit into a moving tribute to JAY-Z’s enduring influence, connecting fans with the places and moments that helped shape his iconic career.