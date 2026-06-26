JAY-Z is set to revisit his groundbreaking three-decade career in JAŸ-Z In 8, a new eight-part documentary series directed by Rick Rubin.

Premiering on HBO Max this fall, the series will feature in-depth conversations exploring JAY-Z’s music, life, and creative process. Throughout the project, the hip-hop icon reflects on the experiences and inspirations behind the albums and songs that helped shape his legacy.

The documentary arrives as JAY-Z celebrates the anniversary of his landmark debut album, Reasonable Doubt, which introduced him to the world and launched one of the most influential careers in music.

JAŸ-Z In 8 also coincides with a series of milestone live performances, including upcoming shows at Yankee Stadium.