For years, LaVar Ball and Tina Ball gave fans a front row seat to their family’s journey, helping turn the Ball name into a household brand through their hit reality series Ball in the Family. Now, that chapter has come to a close.

After nearly 30 years of marriage, Tina Ball has filed for divorce from LaVar, ending a relationship that began around 1997 and became closely tied to the rise of sons Lonzo, LiAngelo, and LaMelo as basketball stars.

LaVar Ball revealed to N3on that his wife Tina Ball have split ways with each other and filed for divorce after 30 years 💔



"she wanted to go do something else that's fine with me we had our run.. it is what it is" pic.twitter.com/e1kCwAsYwc — yoxic (@yoxics) June 25, 2026

The couple faced some deeply personal challenges over the years. In 2017, Tina suffered a stroke that left her with aphasia, and LaVar remained by her side throughout her recovery. More recently, LaVar endured his own health battle in 2025 when complications from a diabetes infection resulted in the amputation of his leg. True to his larger than life personality, he quickly adapted to a prosthetic leg and was soon back on the basketball court knocking down shots.

Despite everything the family experienced together, the marriage has now reached its end. While the divorce marks a major life change, LaVar has continued looking ahead, staying focused on new business ventures that include family themed restaurant concepts while also pushing forward with the future of Big Baller Brand.

The Ball family’s story has always been filled with resilience, ambition, and headlines. As this new chapter begins, the spotlight shifts from basketball and business to a significant change in one of sports’ most recognizable families.