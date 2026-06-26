Lil Durk’s legal team is pointing to widespread support for the Chicago rapper as he continues to face federal murder-for-hire charges.

During an appearance at the 2026 Summer Smash music festival in Chicago, attorney Drew Findling spoke with journalist Dometi Pongo about Durk’s ongoing case and the reaction he has seen from people across the city.

Lil Durk’s attorney Drew Findling says he’s been personally approached by law enforcement officers showing support for the rapper, with some saying “Free Durk”

pic.twitter.com/h7SYlzv3sY — No Jumper (@nojumper) June 25, 2026

Findling said the phrase “Free Durk” has reached him from unexpected places, including members of law enforcement.

“I have people come to me off the streets, going ‘Free Durk, Free Durk,’” Findling said. “I have law enforcement officers walking up to me saying ‘Free Durk.’”

The veteran attorney used the moment to highlight Durk’s journey from Chicago’s South Side to becoming an internationally recognized artist. Findling described the rapper as someone who built his career independently, earned major industry recognition, and remained connected to his community.

“Durk comes from Chicago. He’s self made. He was a Grammy Award winner,” Findling said. “He was deeply involved in the community service, right here in his city.”

Findling also pointed to support from community members and local officials as part of his argument that Durk has made a lasting impact beyond music. The attorney continues to maintain confidence in his client as the federal case moves forward.