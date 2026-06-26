Philadelphia native and hip-hop star Meek Mill and multi-platinum country artist Jordan Davis have been added to the lineup for One Philly: Unity Concert For America, a historic July 4 celebration taking place on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

The free event, honoring America’s 250th anniversary, is expected to be the nation’s largest concert commemorating the milestone. Their addition strengthens a lineup that already includes Christina Aguilera, Will Smith, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Jill Scott, The Roots, Seal, State Property, Kathy Sledge, Infinity Song, and other special guests.

Hosted by comedian Wanda Sykes, the event will also feature appearances from Gillie Da King and Wallo267.

Meek Mill’s participation adds another hometown icon to a celebration that highlights Philadelphia’s influence on music, culture, and community. Jordan Davis adds a country music presence to the diverse lineup, reflecting the event’s goal of uniting audiences across genres and backgrounds.

Produced by ESM Productions and executive produced by Mirkin, Shawn Gee, and Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson of The Roots, the event will feature six hours of live entertainment, immersive fan experiences, local food offerings representing Philadelphia neighborhoods, and a fireworks finale above the Philadelphia Museum of Art skyline.

The festivities begin at 3 p.m. when gates open, followed by the main concert from 5 p.m. to 11:45 p.m. The evening will conclude with a fireworks display over the city skyline.

One Philly: Unity Concert For America takes place Saturday, July 4, on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.