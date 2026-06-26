The NHL is turning to one of music’s biggest stars to soundtrack its postseason.

The National Hockey League and Amazon Music have announced that Grammy Award-winning artist Jelly Roll will provide the official theme song for the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs with his new Amazon Music Original, “Rise Up.” The exclusive track will be featured throughout the league’s postseason coverage, including national broadcasts, in-arena presentations, social media campaigns, and NHL digital platforms.

Available exclusively through Amazon Music, “Rise Up” made its debut alongside an official music video that premiered during Game 1 of the Western Conference Final. The visual features Jelly Roll alongside the Stanley Cup and highlights from this year’s playoffs, underscoring the intensity and emotion that define hockey’s chase for its ultimate prize.

The collaboration extends beyond the music video. Fans can also look forward to a behind-the-scenes documentary arriving in June that chronicles the making of “Rise Up.” The short film will feature Jelly Roll alongside NHL standouts Jack Eichel of the Vegas Golden Knights and Seth Jarvis of the Carolina Hurricanes, offering a unique look at the intersection of music and hockey. Amazon Music is also rolling out player-curated pregame playlists, giving fans an inside look at the songs fueling some of the league’s biggest stars before puck drop.

“Jelly Roll doesn’t just make music. He sets a tone, and it’s exactly right for the Stanley Cup Playoffs,” said NHL President of Content and Events Steve Mayer. “Watching him experience the Stanley Cup for the first time was a special moment. This collaboration with Amazon Music places hockey at the center of culture, and it’s been a pleasure seeing this project come together.”

Amazon Music echoed that sentiment, emphasizing the growing connection between sports and entertainment.

“Our collaboration with the National Hockey League reflects our shared commitment to elevating the Stanley Cup Playoffs as a defining cultural moment,” said Tom Winkler, Head of Publisher, Songwriter and Society Relations at Amazon Music. “We’re pairing the electric energy of playoff hockey with original music from marquee artists like Jelly Roll, giving fans a whole new way to experience the game.”

For Jelly Roll, the opportunity was about honoring the players competing for hockey’s most coveted trophy.

“This song was written for the guys grinding every night for the Cup,” he said. “This isn’t just the theme song of the NHL Playoffs. This is their song. It crawls over your skin—that dirty, swampy, nasty, distorted rock and roll.”

As the Stanley Cup Playoffs continue to deliver drama on the ice, “Rise Up” is poised to become the soundtrack accompanying every hit, save, overtime thriller, and championship moment throughout the 2026 postseason.