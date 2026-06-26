Jalen Brunson’s place in New York basketball history is no longer up for debate, and even former President Barack Obama is making sure everyone knows it.

Appearing on the All The Smoke podcast, Obama reflected on the New York Knicks finally ending their 53-year championship drought after defeating the San Antonio Spurs in the 2026 NBA Finals. The conversation quickly turned to Brunson, whose unforgettable postseason run earned him NBA Finals MVP honors and, according to Obama, a permanent place in the hearts of New Yorkers.

Barack Obama gives Jalen Brunson & the Knicks their flowers 🌹



The former President explains why this New York squad was built different 🍎 pic.twitter.com/D4N7ILdyhR — ALL THE SMOKE (@allthesmokeprod) June 24, 2026

Brunson powered the Knicks to the title by averaging 32.6 points per game in the Finals. His biggest statement came in Game 5, where he exploded for a franchise Finals record 45 points to help bring the championship back to Madison Square Garden for the first time since 1973.

Obama also made sure OG Anunoby received his flowers for helping anchor New York’s championship effort, praising the duo for delivering a title fans had waited generations to celebrate.

Looking at Brunson’s impact on the city, Obama joked, “Jalen Brunson will never have to buy another meal in New York City.”

The championship run also prompted an admission from one of Brunson’s former critics. Becky Hammon, who had previously questioned whether Brunson could lead a team to a title, acknowledged she got it wrong after watching his dominant Finals performance.

While the city celebrated, Knicks forward Josh Hart added his own humor to the moment on social media with a viral reaction that kept the championship party rolling and showed just how much fun the team was having after making franchise history.

For New York, the long wait is finally over. Brunson delivered one of the greatest Finals performances the franchise has ever seen, Anunoby helped complete the mission, and the Knicks have reclaimed their spot among the NBA’s champions. Judging by Obama’s reaction, Brunson has already reached icon status in the city, with a reputation that could last long after the confetti has been swept away.