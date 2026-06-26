Pharrell Williams merged fashion and music once again during Louis Vuitton’s Spring-Summer 2027 Men’s Show, unveiling a collection of original songs created specifically for the runway presentation at the Cité Internationale Universitaire de Paris.

As Menswear Creative Director for Louis Vuitton, Pharrell Williams showcased a self-produced soundtrack featuring a diverse lineup of global artists and collaborators. The presentation included vocals from the Virginia-based Voices of Fire choir and orchestral accompaniment led by conductor Thomas Roussel and L’Orchestre du Pont Neuf.

Among the highlights was the debut of “HAAVIN” from Quavo, while Lil Baby previewed his new track “Dead Fresh.” YoungBoy Never Broke Again also joined Pharrell for the premiere of their collaboration “Simulation.”

LIL BABY

PHARRELL WILLIAMS



DEAD FRESH



PREMIERED @ LOUIS VUITTON MEN'S SS27 🚨 pic.twitter.com/IaBwGfXnMy — Kurrco (@Kurrco) June 23, 2026

NBA YOUNGBOY

PHARRELL WILLIAMS



SIMULATION



PREMIERED @ LOUIS VUITTON MEN'S SS27 🚨pic.twitter.com/tIqmVmWPHK — Kurrco (@Kurrco) June 23, 2026

The show concluded with “Bando,” a new song by Angélique Kidjo featuring Pharrell Williams and Quavo. Recorded at the Louis Vuitton Studio during the creation of the collection, the music was designed to complement and inspire the fashion on display.

The event further highlighted Pharrell’s vision of using the runway as a platform for music discovery and artistic collaboration. “Bando” is now available on streaming platforms, extending the creative experience beyond the Paris runway.