Remy Ma is embracing a new era with the release of her latest single, “Put Em On,” available now on all streaming platforms via DNA Music Group and Hitmaker Distro.

Arriving two decades after her debut album, There’s Something About Remy: Based On A True Story, the new track looks ahead rather than revisiting the past. Produced by Juice, “Put Em On” blends hard-hitting drums, heavy bass, bright synths, and a chant-ready hook into a high-energy summer anthem.

The song finds Remy Ma delivering lyrics centered on confidence, loyalty, success, and empowering the women around her.

“I’m literally having the most fun I’ve had in my life, and I wanted this song to reflect that,” Remy said.