Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold is facing multiple felony charges after Florida authorities accused him of orchestrating a targeted kidnapping and armed robbery stemming from the theft of personal property earlier this year.

According to the Hillsborough County State Attorney’s Office, the 23-year-old is one of seven people charged in connection with a February incident in Tampa in which three men were allegedly lured to an apartment, assaulted at gunpoint, and robbed.

Prosecutors allege the incident was retaliation for the theft of more than $250,000 worth of property that had been reported stolen from an Airbnb Arnold rented with friends in nearby Largo just days earlier. Investigators, however, determined the three victims were not involved in that burglary.

Authorities claim Arnold coordinated the attack through text messages and a group chat, directing co-defendants while they allegedly beat and pistol-whipped the victims. Although police say Arnold never entered the apartment or physically assaulted anyone, they allege he was the primary conspirator behind the planned robbery.

The victims later reported the incident to Tampa police with visible injuries, and investigators said cellphone evidence, witness statements, and testimony from co-defendants helped establish Arnold’s alleged role.

Arnold surrendered to authorities this week and was booked on four counts of kidnapping and four counts of armed robbery. He remains jailed without bond and faces the possibility of life in prison if convicted.

His sports management agency has strongly denied the allegations, stating Arnold “categorically denies any involvement” and arguing the prosecution’s case relies heavily on testimony from convicted co-defendants seeking reduced sentences.

The Detroit Lions acknowledged they are aware of the situation but declined further comment while the legal process plays out.

A Tallahassee native, Arnold starred at the University of Alabama before being selected by Detroit in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. The case remains under investigation.