The New York Mets have made the move many fans saw coming.

On Friday, the club announced it has parted ways with manager Carlos Mendoza following a disappointing 34-47 start to the 2026 season. Senior Vice President for Player Development Andy Green will take over as interim manager for the remainder of the year as the organization attempts to salvage what has become one of the most frustrating seasons in recent franchise history.

Despite entering the season with Major League Baseball’s highest payroll—approximately $358 million—and legitimate postseason expectations, the Mets find themselves in last place in the National League East, 15 games behind the division-leading Braves and 9½ games out of the final Wild Card spot. A six-game losing streak, coupled with inconsistent play on both sides of the ball, ultimately prompted the organization to make a change.

Owner Steve Cohen acknowledged the club’s shortcomings in a statement.

“Our commitment to bringing our fans a championship-calibre team has not changed,” Cohen said. “There is no sugar-coating it: this season has been a disappointment and our fans deserve better than what we’ve delivered.”

President of Baseball Operations David Stearns also praised Mendoza’s leadership while explaining why the move became necessary.

“Carlos has led the organization with passion and grace and is beloved by everyone who works with him on a daily basis,” Stearns said. “Carlos’ impact on our players, staff, and culture over the last three seasons has been transformative. Unfortunately, we know we are falling short and change is necessary to move forward.”

Mendoza, who was hired before the 2024 season after serving as the Yankees’ bench coach, compiled a 206-199 record during his tenure. His first season appeared to signal a bright future after guiding the Mets to the 2024 National League Championship Series, becoming the first rookie manager in franchise history to accomplish the feat. But the momentum never carried over. New York missed the postseason in 2025 before its highly anticipated 2026 campaign unraveled amid injuries, underperformance, and inconsistent execution.

Green now inherits a difficult assignment. The former San Diego Padres manager owns previous big league managerial experience after leading the Padres from 2016 through 2019 before joining the Mets’ front office. He will manage his first game as interim skipper Friday night.

With the trade deadline approaching and the postseason becoming increasingly unlikely, Green’s immediate challenge will be restoring accountability and competitiveness while evaluating the roster’s long-term direction.

For a franchise that entered the year expecting to contend for a World Series, the managerial change marks the clearest indication yet that the Mets are searching for answers after a season that has fallen well short of expectations.