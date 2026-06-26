A major immigration ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court is set to reshape the lives of hundreds of thousands of people after the justices determined that the Trump administration has the authority to end Temporary Protected Status for roughly 350,000 Haitian immigrants and about 6,100 Syrians living in the United States.

BREAKING: The Supreme Court has ruled that the Trump administration can cancel the temporary protected status for thousands of Haitians and Syrians.



Thousands of immigrants are currently under the protection.https://t.co/xIgeCoBZT1 pic.twitter.com/CW6Avn68FT — ABC News (@ABC) June 25, 2026

In the 6 to 3 decision issued on June 25, 2026, the Court’s conservative majority concluded that federal law does not allow courts to review executive branch decisions involving the extension or termination of TPS. Writing for the majority in Mullin v. Doe, Justice Samuel Alito found that Congress had placed those determinations within the executive branch’s discretion.

The Court also rejected claims that the policy was driven by racial bias. According to the majority, the administration’s position is based on the view that TPS is intended as temporary humanitarian relief rather than a pathway to permanent residency.

Justice Elena Kagan, writing for the dissent, argued that the ruling grants the Department of Homeland Security excessive authority by allowing it to bypass procedural safeguards and country specific evaluations required under the law.

The decision carries immediate consequences. Those affected stand to lose authorization to live and work legally in the United States, exposing many to possible detention and deportation. Individuals who are not already subject to removal orders will still have the opportunity to present their cases before an immigration judge through the standard immigration process.

Legal observers also say the ruling could open the door for the Department of Homeland Security to end TPS protections affecting as many as 1.3 million immigrants from 17 countries.