The Minnesota Timberwolves have made one of the biggest moves of the offseason, bringing LaMelo Ball to the Twin Cities in a blockbuster trade with the Charlotte Hornets. The deal signals Minnesota’s commitment to building a stronger contender around Anthony Edwards while giving up a fan favorite in the process.

Just in on @GetUpESPN — the Minnesota Timberwolves land LaMelo Ball to pair with Anthony Edwards, sending Naz Reid and a haul of picks: pic.twitter.com/5VPCmhPhHB — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 25, 2026

The full trade sends LaMelo Ball and Josh Green to the Timberwolves. Heading to Charlotte are Naz Reid, an unprotected 2033 first round pick, first round pick swaps in 2028, 2029, and 2030, along with second round selections in 2029, 2032, and 2033.

Minnesota’s front office has been searching for a high level floor general capable of creating offense and making life easier for Edwards. Ball checks every box as an explosive playmaker who can score, distribute, and push the pace. His arrival gives the Timberwolves another dynamic offensive weapon as they continue chasing a championship.

Lamelo & ANT gonna be on straight bullshit 😂 pic.twitter.com/GsDfx1GiD3 — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) June 25, 2026

The price, however, was significant. Naz Reid had become one of the most beloved players in the organization, earning admiration from teammates and fans alike for his energy, production, and willingness to embrace any role. Moving on from him was never going to be easy.

For Charlotte, the return delivers a proven contributor in Reid while stocking the franchise with valuable draft assets that could shape its future for years to come.

With Ball now joining Edwards in Minnesota, expectations will immediately rise as the Timberwolves look to turn an already talented roster into one capable of making a deeper run when the new season tips off.