Global superstar Becky G has officially announced her highly anticipated fifth studio album, BARAJA BENDITA, while unveiling her latest single and music video, “PATRONA.”

The new release continues the artistic direction Becky G has been building in recent months, expanding on themes of self-definition, growth, and personal empowerment. “PATRONA” adds another chapter to the world surrounding BARAJA BENDITA, showcasing the singer’s evolving creative vision.

Set in an old-school gym, the music video follows Becky through scenes of training, performance, and reflection. The visual emphasizes the dedication and discipline required to achieve success, highlighting the daily choices that shape personal growth and achievement.

The song also incorporates references to PATRÓN Tequila, which appears throughout the video as a natural extension of Becky G’s longstanding partnership with the brand. The collaboration is expected to continue with additional projects planned for next month.

With BARAJA BENDITA on the horizon and “PATRONA” now available, Becky G is continuing to build momentum for what promises to be a significant new chapter in her career.