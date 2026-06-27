North West continues to solidify her status as a budding style icon, turning heads at Paris Fashion Week with an avant-garde, punk-inspired look. The 13-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West stole the spotlight at the Vetements menswear show, showcasing a bold aesthetic shift that leaned heavily into dark manga and alternative influences.

Seated front row for the runway presentation, the young trendsetter fully embraced a dramatic, edgy ensemble that effortlessly commanded the room’s attention.

Deconstructed Punk & Chunky Hardware

North hit the front row wearing a structured black Vetements top accented with silver safety pins, paired with a classic pleated mini skirt and sheer tights. The silhouette was anchored by knee-length black boots wrapped in heavy, chunky metallic chains.

The centerpiece of her transformation was a dramatic shift in hair and makeup. North traded her signature look for vibrant baby-blue pigtails with jet-black ends. Her makeup featured sharp winged eyeliner and 90s-inspired lined lips, which perfectly complemented her growing collection of facial and hand piercings, including a bridge piercing, cheek studs, and two new “angel bite” piercings on her upper lip.

Following her high-fashion appearance, North took to social media to share snapshots of her European trip against the backdrop of the Eiffel Tower, proving that her distinct, uncompromising eye for style is entirely her own.