Five-time Grammy-nominated global superstar Davido has released his new single and music video, “I Know Who I Be,” featuring producer JAZZWRLD and artist GL_CeeJay.

Arriving after his appearance on the global stage at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the track marks the beginning of a new chapter for the Afrobeats icon. Produced by South African hitmakers JAZZWRLD and GL_CeeJay, the record blends anthemic lyrics with a powerful bassline, creating a bold statement about identity, heritage, and perseverance.

“‘I Know Who I Be’ is more than a song, it’s a reminder that no matter where life takes you, your roots will always be your greatest strength,” Davido said.

Directed by Dammy Twitch and filmed in Nigeria, the accompanying music video tells the story of a young man determined to pursue music despite opposition at home. The cinematic narrative mirrors Davido’s own journey toward discovering his purpose and building a career that has helped elevate Afrobeats on the global stage.