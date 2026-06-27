Drake’s latest project ICEMAN is continuing to make noise on the charts, securing the top spot among U.S. rap albums in total sales units for 2026.

Drake’s ICEMAN officially becomes the highest-selling rap album of 2026 in the U.S. 🧊🏆 pic.twitter.com/rTOhqUoYVa — HOT 97 (@HOT97) June 25, 2026

The album opened at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and remained there for four consecutive weeks, giving it the longest reign at the top of the chart for any album released this year. Arriving on May 15 alongside two companion projects, ICEMAN delivered a 43-track collection featuring appearances from artists including Future and 21 Savage.

Keeping the momentum going, Drake has also expanded the rollout with new merchandise, including a “Where She At?” T-shirt released through his Amazon warehouse.

Drake released a 'Where She At?' T-shirt as part of a new merch drop on his Amazon warehouse pic.twitter.com/6qPhRjwvs0 — Kurrco (@Kurrco) June 25, 2026

Tracks such as “Janice STFU” helped fuel momentum around the release, with fans continuing to support the project months after its debut. The album’s commercial success has added another major chapter to Drake’s long-running dominance in hip-hop, especially following the attention surrounding his 2024 feud with Kendrick Lamar.

X users and Drake supports such as @_diana_salam got in on the fun in the chat…

While some listeners have questioned the project’s lasting cultural influence and pointed to a smaller group of standout songs driving the conversation, supporters and outlets including HOT97 have highlighted ICEMAN as another example of Drake’s ability to connect with a massive audience.