Florida has recently enacted some of the nation’s strictest laws targeting the creation and distribution of deepfake sexual images and non-consensual intimate imagery. These new statutes, which went into effect in 2025, represent a significant shift in how the state addresses digital misconduct. While the laws aim to protect victims from exploitation, they also carry severe criminal penalties that can result in felony charges, mandatory offender registration, and substantial prison time. For anyone facing accusations under these laws, understanding the specific charges, potential defenses, and constitutional rights is essential.

What the New Laws Prohibit

Florida’s legislative package addressing deepfakes and non-consensual images includes multiple statutes. House Bill 757, which took effect in May 2025, criminalizes the creation, possession, or distribution of “altered sexual depictions” using artificial intelligence or other digital manipulation tools. The law defines these depictions as images that have been digitally modified to show a real, identifiable person engaged in sexual conduct, even if that person never participated in such activity.

Additionally, Brooke’s Law, formally known as Senate Bill 1161, requires online platforms to establish processes for removing altered sexual depictions within 48 hours of receiving a removal request. The law imposes penalties on platforms that fail to comply with these takedown requirements.

Under Florida Statute 784.049, sexual cyberharassment laws prohibit the non-consensual distribution of sexually explicit images, whether authentic or manipulated. The statute applies to images taken with consent but shared without permission, as well as images created entirely through artificial intelligence without the subject’s knowledge or consent.

Criminal Penalties Under Florida Law

The penalties for violating Florida’s deepfake and non-consensual image laws vary based on the specific circumstances of the alleged offense. Creating or possessing an altered sexual depiction of an adult can result in third-degree felony charges, punishable by up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine. Distribution of such images can elevate the charge to a second-degree felony, carrying up to 15 years in prison.

When the alleged victim is a minor, the penalties become substantially more severe. Creating, possessing, or distributing deepfake sexual images of anyone under 18 years old can result in second-degree felony charges or higher, with potential sentences ranging from 15 to 30 years. In some cases, these offenses may trigger mandatory minimum sentences and require registration as a sex offender under Florida law.

Sexual cyberharassment charges under Statute 784.049 are typically prosecuted as first-degree misdemeanors for a first offense, carrying up to one year in jail. However, subsequent offenses or cases involving aggravating factors can result in felony charges.

Federal Laws and Overlapping Jurisdiction

In addition to Florida state laws, federal legislation now addresses deepfakes and non-consensual intimate images. The TAKE IT DOWN Act, signed into federal law in May 2025, makes it a federal crime to knowingly publish or threaten to publish intimate images without consent, including AI-generated deepfakes. The law applies to content distributed across state lines or through interstate commerce, which effectively covers most online platforms.

The federal DEFIANCE Act (Disrupt Explicit Forged Images and Non-Consensual Edits Act), passed in early 2026, establishes a federal civil cause of action for victims of non-consensual deepfakes. While this law primarily provides victims with legal recourse, it also creates additional liability exposure for those accused of creating or distributing such content.

These overlapping federal and state laws mean that a single alleged incident can potentially result in charges in multiple jurisdictions, each carrying separate penalties and legal consequences.

Rights and Defenses for the Accused

Anyone accused under Florida’s deepfake and non-consensual image laws retains important constitutional protections and potential legal defenses. The prosecution must prove every element of the charged offense beyond a reasonable doubt, including that the defendant knowingly created, possessed, or distributed the prohibited content.

Knowledge and intent are critical elements in these cases. If an individual unknowingly received or possessed such images, or if they had a reasonable belief that the depicted person consented to the creation or distribution, these factors may support a defense strategy. The context in which the alleged offense occurred matters significantly.

The authenticity and identification of the alleged victim can also be contested. In deepfake cases, prosecutors must prove that the image depicts a real, identifiable person. If the image cannot be conclusively linked to a specific individual, this may undermine the prosecution’s case.

Constitutional defenses involving First Amendment protections may apply in certain circumstances, particularly when the content in question does not meet the legal definition of an “altered sexual depiction” or when the prosecution cannot demonstrate the required elements of sexual conduct or nudity as defined by statute.

Additionally, procedural defenses related to unlawful searches and seizures, chain of custody issues with digital evidence, or violations of the defendant’s rights during investigation may provide grounds for suppressing evidence or dismissing charges.

Understanding Your Legal Options

Florida’s aggressive approach to prosecuting deepfake and non-consensual image cases reflects the state’s commitment to addressing digital exploitation. However, not every accusation is accurate, and not every case involves clear-cut facts. Misidentification, false accusations, misunderstandings about consent, and technical errors in digital evidence analysis can all lead to wrongful charges.

For anyone facing allegations under these laws, early legal representation is critical. The stakes are high: felony convictions, sex offender registration, and long-term collateral consequences affecting employment, housing, and family relationships. Fort Lauderdale sex crimes defense lawyers who understand both the technical aspects of digital evidence and the nuances of these new statutes can evaluate the prosecution’s case, identify weaknesses, and develop an effective defense strategy tailored to the specific circumstances of each case.