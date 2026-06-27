Four-time Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, and producer Fridayy is set to join Rod Wave on the upcoming Don’t Look Down North American Tour, adding another major milestone to a breakout year for the rising R&B star.

The tour launches September 12 in Fridayy’s hometown of Philadelphia and will travel through major cities including New York, Atlanta, Chicago, Houston, and Los Angeles.

With more than 5.5 million monthly listeners on Spotify, Fridayy has emerged as one of contemporary R&B’s most impactful voices. His momentum continued in 2026 with a Grammy nomination for Best Melodic Rap Performance for “Proud of Me,” his emotional collaboration with Meek Mill. The song, which explores themes of grief and loss, has garnered nearly 30 million views on YouTube.

The tour announcement follows a banner year for Fridayy, highlighted by the success of his Top 10 R&B album Some Days I’m Good, Some Days I’m Not, a sold-out world tour, and the surprise release of his December 2025 EP, Everybody Got Somebody.

Known for blending soulful vocals with heartfelt storytelling, Fridayy has built a loyal fan base through music centered on love, faith, perseverance, and personal growth.

Pre-sale tickets for the Don’t Look Down Tour are available now using the code “DONTLOOKDOWN,” while general ticket sales begin June 26. Fans will also have access to exclusive VIP Meet & Greet packages throughout the tour.