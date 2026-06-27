Federal prosecutors across Georgia have ramped up enforcement against a small device that can transform a legal handgun into an illegal machine gun in seconds. These so-called “Glock switches” have triggered a wave of federal charvges throughout the state, with authorities reporting a dramatic increase in seizures and prosecutions. The trend has placed Georgia at the center of a national conversation about gun crime, turning what was once a relatively obscure regulatory issue into a major law enforcement priority.

What Are Glock Switches and Auto Sear Devices?

A Glock switch, also known as an auto sear or machine gun conversion device, is a small component often made of plastic or metal that modifies a semiautomatic pistol to fire continuously with a single trigger pull. These devices are typically inexpensive, sometimes costing as little as $20 to $30, and can be 3D-printed or purchased online from overseas suppliers.

Once installed on a compatible firearm, a Glock switch allows the weapon to discharge ammunition at rates exceeding 1,200 rounds per minute. This rate of fire surpasses many military-grade machine guns and dramatically increases the potential for catastrophic harm in violent encounters. Under federal law, these conversion devices are classified as machine guns themselves, regardless of whether they are attached to a firearm.

The Surge in Georgia Federal Cases

Law enforcement agencies in Georgia have witnessed an unprecedented rise in Glock switch seizures over the past several years. According to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, recoveries of machine gun conversion devices nationwide increased by more than 500 percent between 2017 and 2021. In the last five years alone, ATF recovered over 31,000 such devices across the country.

Georgia’s major metropolitan areas, particularly Atlanta, have become focal points for federal investigations. Social media platforms have facilitated the illegal sale and distribution of these devices, prompting coordinated takedowns by federal and local law enforcement. The ease of acquisition, combined with the devices’ small size and concealability, has made them especially attractive to individuals engaged in criminal activity.

Federal prosecutors in Georgia’s Northern, Middle, and Southern Districts have prioritized these cases, treating Glock switch possession with the same seriousness as other serious weapons violations. Multi-agency task forces now routinely screen for these devices during routine traffic stops, search warrants, and investigations into other crimes.

Federal Penalties Carry Severe Consequences

Possession of a Glock switch or auto sear device is a federal crime under the National Firearms Act, which defines machine guns to include any device “designed and intended for use in converting a weapon” to fire automatically. Conviction can result in up to 10 years in federal prison and fines up to $250,000. Importantly, prosecutors do not need to prove the device was installed on a firearm; mere possession is sufficient for criminal charges.

These cases are prosecuted in federal court, where sentencing guidelines tend to be more severe than in state court. Defendants often face mandatory minimum sentences, particularly when the device is connected to other criminal conduct such as drug trafficking or prior felony convictions. Federal judges have limited discretion to depart from sentencing guidelines, and parole is not available in the federal system.

U.S. Attorneys across Georgia have issued public warnings emphasizing that even first-time offenders will face federal prosecution. Recent cases have resulted in prison sentences ranging from two to ten years, depending on the circumstances and the defendant’s criminal history.

Understanding Your Legal Rights and Options

Anyone facing federal weapons charges in Georgia confronts a complex legal landscape with high stakes. Federal gun crime cases involve intricate questions of constitutional law, statutory interpretation, and Fourth Amendment protections against unlawful searches and seizures. The government bears the burden of proving each element beyond a reasonable doubt, including knowledge and intent.

Defense strategies may include challenging the legality of the search that led to the device’s discovery, contesting whether the item meets the legal definition of a machine gun conversion device, or disputing the defendant’s knowledge of the item’s nature and purpose. Early intervention by experienced legal counsel can make a critical difference in case outcomes. For those confronting these serious allegations, consulting with an experienced Georgia gun crimes attorney who understands federal firearms law is essential to protecting constitutional rights and exploring all available defenses.

What This Means for Georgia Residents

The federal government’s intensified focus on Glock switches reflects broader concerns about gun violence and the proliferation of devices that increase a weapon’s lethality. Law enforcement agencies view these conversion devices as a direct threat to public safety, and prosecutors are unlikely to offer lenient plea agreements in most cases.

Georgia residents should understand that purchasing, possessing, or selling these devices, even without criminal intent, can result in federal prosecution. The consequences extend beyond potential imprisonment, including loss of firearm rights, barriers to employment, and a permanent federal conviction record.

As enforcement efforts continue to expand, individuals who find themselves under investigation or facing charges should act quickly to understand their legal options and ensure their rights are protected throughout the legal process.