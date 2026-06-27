The federal case surrounding the alleged armed robbery and kidnapping of Gucci Mane took a dramatic turn after a newly surfaced letter exposed the intense safety concerns of those who were on the scene.

In a letter submitted to the court, a man working security for Gucci Mane during the January incident urged a federal judge to deny pretrial release for Memphis rapper Pooh Shiesty (born Lontrell Williams Jr.), expressing deep fear for the safety of his family.

“Deeply Concerned About What He May Attempt to Do”

The individual, identified in court documents as a vested, retired law enforcement officer acting as head of security, detailed the lingering psychological toll of the encounter. He emphasized that his professional background did not deter the defendants during the alleged confrontation at a Dallas recording studio.

“Mr. Williams was aware that I am a vested retired police officer, and that knowledge did not stop him from committing these actions. Because of this, I am deeply concerned about what he may attempt to do if he is released.”

The guard further explained how the trauma has directly impacted his household and altered his daily life:

“Since the incident, I have found myself constantly watching vehicles passing by my home, worried that he or someone connected to him may attempt to harm me or my family. I have young children, and because of this fear, I have limited their ability to go outside and enjoy normal activities as they should.”

As the only victim tied to the case who permanently resides in Texas, the guard stressed to the judge that he feels uniquely vulnerable to potential retaliation if the rapper is granted bond.

Allegations of a Distraction and Supervision Breaches

The security guard’s letter comes amid a wave of recent government filings aimed at keeping Pooh Shiesty remanded without bond. Federal prosecutors recently leveled separate allegations claiming the rapper engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a case supervisor at Volunteers of America, the nonprofit monitoring his home confinement for a previous 2022 federal conviction.

According to prosecutors, that employee entered unauthorized day passes into the system, allowing Pooh Shiesty to travel outside his court-mandated boundaries—including three separate passes on the very day Gucci Mane was allegedly robbed. The defense team has firmly pushed back against these claims, calling the supervision allegations a “distraction” from the core trial.

While Pooh Shiesty’s father and fellow Memphis artist Big30 were previously released on bond before having them revoked, the judge has consistently ordered that Pooh Shiesty remain behind bars. Nine individuals in total face federal robbery and kidnapping charges for allegedly luring Gucci Mane to the studio under the guise of a contract release negotiation, forcing him to sign a release form at gunpoint, and robbing the entourage.

Pooh Shiesty continues to push for a pretrial release while remaining in custody. The federal trial has been officially slated to begin on February 22, 2027.