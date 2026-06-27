Jayson Tatum and Draymond Green brought some unexpected energy to Paris Men’s Fashion Week after footage surfaced of the NBA stars enjoying a night out and catching the vibe of Drake’s latest music.

Jayson Tatum and Draymond Green turning up to Drake's 'Shabang' at a club in Paris 🔥pic.twitter.com/L1o1pErd0u — Kurrco (@Kurrco) June 26, 2026

Drake’s ICEMAN rollout continues to create its own competition as “Shabang” and “Janice STFU” fight for the title of 2026’s Song of the Summer. Both records have dominated conversations across streaming platforms, radio, and social media, creating a rare situation where Drake is competing against himself for the year’s biggest anthem.

Drake’s “Janice STFU” & “Shabang” return to occupying the top two songs on US Apple Music ‼️🏆 pic.twitter.com/EHG8z97DqR — RapTV (@Rap) June 21, 2026

A blurry clip from Thursday night shows the Boston Celtics star and Golden State Warriors veteran dancing and rapping along to “Shabang,” one of the standout tracks from Drake’s May 15 triple album release, including the project ICEMAN. Tatum recently returned to the spotlight following his torn Achilles injury during the 2025 playoffs, while Green was enjoying some offseason downtime after another NBA campaign.

LeBron James reposts Drake's 'Shabang' trend via IG 👀



"🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣" pic.twitter.com/9uwtIorvkp — Kurrco (@Kurrco) June 20, 2026

The moment happened during the Spring/Summer 2027 fashion festivities in Paris, shortly after the New York Knicks captured the NBA title over the San Antonio Spurs. Fans quickly turned the video into a recruiting fantasy, though Tatum’s supermax extension keeps him firmly tied to Boston.

Beyond the jokes, the clip also highlighted the respect between two players who have shared plenty of competitive battles throughout their careers.