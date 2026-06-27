K Camp is adding another milestone to his career with the announcement of the Us Over Dem Tour, a nationwide run co-headlined by fellow Atlanta native and R&B star Jacquees.

The seven-city tour begins August 17 in Arizona and concludes September 4 in Atlanta, bringing together two artists whose music has helped shape modern Southern Hip-Hop and R&B. Fans can expect a high-energy live experience featuring fan favorites, deep catalog cuts, and the chemistry that has made both artists enduring forces in music.

K Camp is set to perform hits such as “Cut Her Off” and “Comfortable,” while also showcasing material from his latest project, KISS 6. Jacquees will bring his signature sound to the stage with popular records including “B.E.D” and “You.”

The announcement follows the release of GIANT, K Camp’s collaborative album with legendary producer Zaytoven. Released in May, the project has been praised as one of his most focused efforts to date and adds fresh material to his live performances.