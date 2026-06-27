BET has announced the appointment of Keke Palmer to its newly formed Board of Advisors, further strengthening the network’s efforts to shape its future at the intersection of media, community, and culture.

Established under the leadership of BET President Louis Carr, the Board brings together influential cultural figures, business leaders, and industry innovators to provide strategic guidance as the network continues to evolve after 45 years in entertainment.

“Keke Palmer represents the future of entertainment,” Carr said. “She understands audiences, embraces innovation, and has consistently used her platform to open doors for others.”

Palmer’s appointment marks a significant homecoming. She has maintained a longstanding relationship with BET, including becoming one of the youngest personalities to host her own talk show, Just Keke.

Over a career spanning more than two decades, Palmer has built a reputation as a versatile actor, host, producer, entrepreneur, and musician. Her accomplishments include becoming the first Black actress to portray Cinderella on Broadway and earning recognition from both the Emmy Awards and NAACP Image Awards.

In addition to her entertainment career, Palmer has expanded her impact through ventures such as KeyTV, a digital content platform, and Practice by Palmer, a wellness initiative launched in 2026 focused on movement, mindfulness, and self-discovery.

The Board of Advisors is designed to serve as a cultural and strategic sounding board for BET, helping guide the network’s continued growth while championing stories and voices that influence culture. Palmer’s addition reflects BET’s commitment to connecting its legacy with the next generation of creators and leaders.