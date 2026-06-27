The Lakers are making it clear where their offseason priorities stand as free agency approaches, with the franchise focused on shaping its future around Luka Dončić while LeBron James remains without a new contract offer.

The Lakers have NOT offered LeBron James a contract yet, per @ShamsCharania



There has been no communication between James and the Lakers since the negotiation window opened pic.twitter.com/3tWOiDLfGq — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 26, 2026

According to NBA insider Shams Charania, Los Angeles has yet to present the 41-year-old superstar with a new deal since the negotiating window opened following the NBA Finals. Instead, the organization has turned its attention to strengthening the roster around Dončić after his blockbuster arrival.

That plan already includes keeping Austin Reaves in the fold with a reported four year, $185 million extension, and the front office is expected to stay aggressive with roughly $50 million in available cap space as it looks to add more talent.

James, now an unrestricted free agent, still holds significant leverage thanks to his Bird rights and the ability to command a maximum contract. While Lakers president Rob Pelinka has made it known the organization wants the four time champion back, the team appears committed to preserving roster flexibility before finalizing any agreement.

With free agency set to begin June 30, speculation continues to build around James’ next move. Betting markets currently give the Lakers the best chance to retain him at 57 percent, while a return to Cleveland has emerged as the next most likely outcome at 33 percent. For now, all eyes remain on Los Angeles as the clock ticks toward one of the biggest decisions of the NBA offseason.