The First Lady of The Nation of Islam and the wife of Minister Louis Farrakhan, transitioned today, as was announced on today, June 27. She was 90 years old.

Born in 1935, Mother Khadijah shared 72 years of marriage with Minister Farrakhan after the two, who were childhood sweethearts, wed in 1953. They embraced Islam together in 1955 and went on to raise nine children while building a life centered on faith, family, and service. She played a vital role in helping rebuild the Nation of Islam beginning in 1977, managing early administrative work from the basement of their home. Her influence also extended to designing the official uniforms worn by the women of the Nation of Islam, and she later addressed the historic 1997 Million Woman March, encouraging women to strengthen their families.

The Honorable Minister @LouisFarrakhan with deep sadness yet with profound gratitude to Allah informs you that his beloved wife of 72 years, the First Lady of the Nation of Islam, Mother Khadijah has returned to Allah (may Allah be pleased). pic.twitter.com/W9K4jG6v4E — The Nation of Islam (@OfficialNOI) June 27, 2026

In its official announcement, the organization wrote:

“THE SHURA EXECUTIVE COUNCIL IN THE NAME OF ALLAH, THE BENEFICENT, THE MERCIFUL I BEAR WITNESS THERE IS NO GOD BUT ALLAF AND MUHAMMAD IS HIS MESSENGER”

The announcement went on to state:

“The Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan with deep sadness yet with profound gratitude to Allah informs you that his beloved wife of 72 years, the First Lady of the Nation of Islam, Mother Khadijah has returned to Allah (may Allah be pleased).”

The statement continued, “We thank Allah for the precious life of a loving wife, mother, a faithful devoted follower of The Honorable Elijah Muhammad. Mother Khadijah will forever be cherished and remembered. May Allah give His unequaled comfort to the family as we mourn this tremendous loss and lift the family in our prayers and thoughts.”

May Allah be pleased with our dear beloved Mother Khadijah Farrakhan!



Allah hold Minister Farrakhan firmly and comfort our Father and his family.



It’s like I have had two mothers return to Allah and my heart is hurt but grateful that Mother Khadijah is in Allah’s Bosom.



Mother… pic.twitter.com/CbBREcQdID — Aubrey Muhammad (@AubreyMuhammad) June 27, 2026

It concluded, “Allah, there is no God but He, He gives life and to Him is our eventual return.”

The organization added, “Funeral (Janazah) services will be sent as soon as its available.”

Earlier this year the Nation of Islam celebrated the Mother Khadijah Farrakhan’s birthday.

On November 29th, join us in celebrating the 90th Birth Anniversary of Mother Khadijah Farrakhan, the wife of The Honorable Minister @LouisFarrakhan and The First Lady of The Nation of Islam.



This is a special fundraiser for Mother Khadijah’s Children’s Village – Saviours’ Day… pic.twitter.com/QrShixczpy — The Nation of Islam (@OfficialNOI) November 19, 2025

As news of her passing spread, tributes poured in celebrating a woman remembered for her quiet strength, unwavering faith, and lifelong dedication to her family and community. “Mother Khadijah was a beautiful and loving Queen who served her family, community and inspired many. Each time you were in her presence, you felt her love, grace and brilliance. Her contributions to the Minister and the Nation is truly immeasurable. She will be truly missed.” L. Londell McMillan, attorney and owner of The Source.

Stay tuned to The Source, as we cover the life and legacy of the Mother Khadijah Farrakhan.