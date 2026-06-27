Mamdani did that. New York City renters are set to receive a major break after the Rent Guidelines Board approved a historic two-year rent freeze for rent-stabilized apartments, a move that will impact millions of residents across the city.

Serving up a rent freeze. pic.twitter.com/HCoLW7nG2w — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) June 26, 2026

The board voted 7-1 to keep rents unchanged for leases running from October 2026 through September 2027, covering roughly 40% of the city’s rental market and nearly two million people who live in stabilized units.

It might be hot outside but the rent is freezing. pic.twitter.com/EXPaI8emyv — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) June 26, 2026

The decision follows a major campaign promise from Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who appointed six members to the board after winning the 2025 election. Supporters of the freeze say the move offers needed relief as New Yorkers continue dealing with high housing costs and limited apartment availability.

Tenant advocates celebrated the decision as a win for affordability, while opponents raised concerns about the long-term effects on property owners and the city’s housing supply. The board’s only landlord representative resigned following the vote, arguing the process was unfair. Critics also warned the policy could contribute to building maintenance issues and discourage future construction.

The vote marks one of the most significant housing decisions in recent city history and puts renewed attention on the ongoing debate over balancing renter protections with the needs of property owners.