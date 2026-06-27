Less than 24 hours after being relieved of his duties as manager of the New York Mets, Carlos Mendoza broke his silence with a heartfelt statement thanking the organization, its players, and the fan base while expressing disappointment that he couldn’t deliver a championship to Queens.

“I would like to thank Steve and Alex Cohen. They are tremendous owners who care deeply about their people, their families, and the entire organization,” Mendoza said. “I am grateful for the opportunity they gave me to lead this team.”

Mendoza also thanked President of Baseball Operations David Stearns, who hired him before the 2024 season after his successful tenure as the Yankees’ bench coach.

“I greatly appreciated his support, trust, and partnership,” Mendoza said. “It was a privilege to work alongside him every day.”

The 46-year-old also acknowledged the players, coaches, and staff he worked alongside during his two-plus seasons in Flushing, saying the relationships built throughout his tenure “will stay with me forever.”

Among the highlights Mendoza reflected on was the Mets’ memorable run to the 2024 National League Championship Series, his first season at the helm.

Carlos Mendoza issues a statement following his departure from the Mets:



"I would like to thank Steve and Alex Cohen. They are tremendous owners who care deeply about their people, their families, and the entire organization. I am grateful for the opportunity they gave me to… pic.twitter.com/3p449WFUFw — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) June 26, 2026

“I will never forget our special postseason run in 2024 and the resilience, commitment, and passion that group showed every day.”

Mendoza reserved some of his most heartfelt words for the Mets faithful, apologizing for falling short of the organization’s ultimate goal.

“Thank you to the fans. Your energy, loyalty, and unwavering support made it an honor to wear the Mets uniform and represent this organization,” he wrote. “I’m sorry I couldn’t bring a championship to Queens.”

He concluded his statement by expressing optimism about the franchise’s future.

“New York will always hold a special place in my heart. I leave with tremendous gratitude, pride in what we accomplished together, and confidence that the future of this organization is bright. I wish the Mets and their fans nothing but success in the years ahead.”

The statement comes one day after the Mets dismissed Mendoza following a disappointing 34-47 start to the 2026 campaign. Despite opening the season with baseball’s highest payroll and World Series aspirations, New York stumbled through injuries, inconsistent pitching, defensive lapses, and a pair of lengthy losing streaks that left the club in last place in the National League East.

The Mets named former San Diego Padres manager Andy Green as interim manager for the remainder of the season. Mendoza finishes his tenure with a 206-199 managerial record, highlighted by the franchise’s surprising 2024 postseason run that saw New York advance to the NLCS.

Whether or not Mendoza resurfaces in another major league dugout soon, his exit from New York was marked not by frustration or finger-pointing, but by gratitude—a fitting reflection of the professionalism that earned him the respect of players and colleagues throughout his time with the Mets.