Tony Brown, the legendary pioneering journalist, educator, and advocate whose work shaped generations of Black storytelling and public affairs, has died at 93. Brown passed away June 17, 2026, at his Virginia home due to complications from coronary heart disease.

In case you are not up on your history of influential Black American pioneers, Brown was known for bringing history, politics, and community issues to national audiences, Brown built his legacy through decades of fearless reporting and education. His groundbreaking PBS program, Tony Brown’s Journal, became the longest-running national public affairs series in the network’s history.

The series gave viewers in-depth coverage of major moments often overlooked by mainstream media, including investigations into the Tuskegee Syphilis Experiment and the 1921 Tulsa Race Riot. Brown also played a role in the Civil Rights movement, helping organize the 1963 Detroit march for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Tony Brown's Journal with author Roy Beck & Exec Dir of the Center for Immigration Studies Mark Krikorian discussing legal & illegal immigration, and its impact on Black Americans in 2001. pic.twitter.com/pLdF7zipCw — Earl Landix 🇺🇸 (@EarlLandix) June 27, 2026

Beyond television, Brown became the founding dean of the journalism school at Howard University, where he continued developing future generations of media professionals.

Tony Brown was a pioneering broadcaster who helped redefine what public television could be. Through "Tony Brown's Journal," he created a space for thoughtful, substantive conversations that informed and challenged generations of viewers.



He also shaped generations of… pic.twitter.com/M7lpzaAb9m — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) June 27, 2026

Throughout his career, Brown promoted economic independence, community advancement, and what he called self-help through a philosophy rooted in accountability and honesty. His guiding principle was captured in his longtime motto: “No Black Lies. No White Lies. Only the Truth.”

Brown’s influence reached far beyond the newsroom, leaving behind a legacy built on journalism, education, and a commitment to amplifying voices that demanded to be heard.

Resit in power, Tony Brown.