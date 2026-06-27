The U.S. State Department is rolling out a rare commemorative passport that puts President Donald Trump front and center as part of the nation’s 250th anniversary celebration, marking the first time a sitting U.S. president has appeared on an American passport.

Kim Jong Un thinks this is a bit much pic.twitter.com/atDRs3I1eB — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 26, 2026

The limited edition travel document features original artwork with Trump’s portrait and signature layered over the Declaration of Independence. The back cover also includes John Trumbull’s iconic painting depicting the Founding Fathers, giving the special passport a distinctly patriotic design tied to the country’s semiquincentennial.

The commemorative version will not be widely available. It will automatically be issued only to applicants who submit their passport applications in person at the Washington Passport Agency in Washington, D.C. Those applying online, through the mail, or at any other passport agency or acceptance facility across the country will continue receiving the standard passport design.

Production is intentionally limited, with only about 25,000 to 30,000 of the commemorative passports being printed. Once that supply is exhausted, no additional copies are expected to be issued.

For collectors and travelers hoping to secure one of the historic editions, availability will depend entirely on applying in person at the Washington Passport Agency before the limited run is gone.