YoungBoy Never Broke Again has officially released his highly anticipated new album, More Leaks 2 (ML2), via Never Broke Again and Motown Records.

The 20-track project follows the success of 2025’s Make America Slime Again (MASA) and showcases YoungBoy’s signature blend of hard-hitting street records and emotionally revealing songwriting. Anchored by the focus track “Calling From Rio,” the album finds the Louisiana rapper balancing vulnerability, confidence, and storytelling throughout the project.

More Leaks 2 gives official releases to several fan-favorite unreleased songs that YoungBoy had been teasing for months. The album also serves as a follow-up to the original More Leaks, released in March 2025.

YoungBoy’s impact continues to be felt across the music industry. He has amassed more than 30 billion global streams, earned 109 RIAA certifications, and holds records including the most Gold-certified songs in history and the most RIAA Platinum-certified rap albums released between 2015 and 2025.

With More Leaks 2, YoungBoy continues to showcase the creativity and authenticity that have made him one of hip-hop’s most influential artists.