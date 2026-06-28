A$AP Rocky is addressing the noise surrounding his name after weeks of online chatter about everything from his style to his career moves and his relationship with Rihanna.

The Harlem rapper recently pushed back against the wave of speculation, making it clear he is tired of viral conversations that he feels misrepresent the reality behind the headlines.

A$AP Rocky goes off on the internet 👀



“F*ck the internet. First they was saying I was wearing thongs, then they was saying the show wasn’t selling out, nobody wasn’t coming, then they saying I’m disrespectful to my wife… suck my d*ck.” pic.twitter.com/rdoYIU1aLL — Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) June 27, 2026

“Fck the internet. First they was saying I was wearing thongs, then they was saying the show wasn’t selling out, nobody wasn’t coming, then they saying I’m disrespectful to my wife… suck my dck.”

Rocky’s comments come as social media continues to turn moments from his career and personal life into memes. A major source of the recent chatter came after Drake’s ICEMAN project sparked reactions online after the top 10 single Burning Bridges, with fans circulating jokes tied to lyrics aimed at Rocky and the idea that Rihanna had not promoted his music.

YOUR BABY MAMA AIN’T EVEN POST YOUR SINGLE DAMN



WHERE SHE AT? WHERE SHE AT? https://t.co/g3GUJHN0u9 — Drake Brasil 🇧🇷 (@SiteDrakeBrasil) June 25, 2026

The “Where she at?” phrase quickly became a viral caption across TikTok and other platforms, adding to the ongoing internet conversation around the two artists.

Drake made Burning Bridges hit way harder with the music video😭 pic.twitter.com/OUQ91RLb9p — ⁶𓅓 (@pIottw1st) June 5, 2026

Even the Knicks were running with Burning Bridges after their storied championship, in Rocky’s hometown no less.

Drake’s “Burning Bridges” was played as the New York Knicks celebrated winning the NBA Finals with Timothée Chalamet in the locker room 🔥 pic.twitter.com/8YuP87dSKw — Kurrco (@Kurrco) June 14, 2026

With Rocky now speaking directly to the chatter, the rapper appears focused on shutting down the speculation and reminding people that social media often creates its own version of the story or not.