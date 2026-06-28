Culture curators Lenny S of Roc Nation and Carver Guru gathered influential figures from music, entertainment, and culture for “A Select Experience,” an exclusive after-party celebrating the 2026 BET Awards.

Sponsored by Backwoods and presented by Matrix MKTG, the private event took place at Ysabel in West Hollywood and attracted a star-studded guest list. Attendees included Don Toliver, Travis Scott, Dess Dior, Mariah the Scientist, Fabolous, Jim Jones, Maino, Queen Naija, Luke James, Jacob Latimore, Ro James, YG, Malcolm Mays, Kendall Kyndall, and Jermaine Dupri.

The evening’s soundtrack was curated by Chase B, who served as DJ, while Anu provided a unique experience as the event’s tobacconist.

One of the night’s biggest highlights came when Don Toliver and Travis Scott surprised guests with impromptu performances. Travis energized the crowd with a medley of his hit records, while Don Toliver performed his summer anthem “Body.”

Bringing together artists, executives, tastemakers, and invited guests, “A Select Experience” stood out as one of the most exclusive late-night events of BET Awards weekend.