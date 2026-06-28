A federal judge has ordered the Department of Justice to either pull back several redactions in records tied to Jeffrey Epstein or clearly explain why those sections should remain hidden.

🚨 BREAKING: Trump Administration ordered to release unredacted Epstein files by judge.



The DOJ has announced it will not comply. pic.twitter.com/DOiJPhQokc — Democrats Deliver (@DemzDeliver) June 26, 2026

On June 25, U.S. District Judge Emmet G. Sullivan ruled that the DOJ failed to comply with the 2025 Epstein Files Transparency Act after not properly responding to a lawsuit brought by journalist Katie Phang challenging what she argued were arbitrary redactions in the released documents.

Under federal law, Epstein Files must be released. Names can be redacted to protect the victim, but not the perpetrator.



Everyone involved in the cover up of Epstein Files related to trump will be investigated. And if the facts warrant, a future Administration will prosecute. https://t.co/NJAxVcK6XP — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) June 27, 2026

The court’s order directs the Justice Department to address several withheld portions of the records by July 2. Among the material at issue are names contained in emails referencing a “torture video,” the identities of alleged co-conspirators, and FBI notes alleging that Epstein introduced a 13-year-old to Donald Trump. If the agency chooses not to disclose those sections, it must provide detailed legal justifications for keeping them sealed.

Phang: I have standing to be able to get Todd Blanche to comply with Judge Sullivan’s order, which is now telling him that on or before July 2nd, he either has to put up or shut up. He either has to bring forth unredacted files or show cause as to why he should not or cannot do… pic.twitter.com/We3EzHTYh1 — Acyn (@Acyn) June 25, 2026

Phang welcomed the ruling, describing the preliminary injunction as an important move toward greater public accountability surrounding the government’s handling of the files.

The Justice Department pushed back against the decision, calling the ruling “perverse” because of what it says are significant privacy concerns tied to the records. The department has indicated it intends to appeal.

The latest legal battle unfolds as the 2025 Epstein Files Transparency Act continues to require the public release of covered records, with the law setting a deadline of December 19, 2025, for full disclosure unless specific exemptions apply.