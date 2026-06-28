Only in New York. Harry Mack never seems to run out of inspiration, and this time the streets of New York City delivered a memorable co-star.

Started Rapping Then Tracy Morgan Pulled Up pic.twitter.com/yONBuUP3Sy — Harry Mack (@harrymack) June 26, 2026

While freestyling on a packed Manhattan sidewalk Friday, the viral rap phenom spotted comedian Tracy Morgan passing by and instantly worked him into his rhyme. The unexpected shoutout caught Morgan’s attention, drawing a smile as he pulled out his phone to capture the performance, flashed peace signs, and greeted Mack with a handshake while onlookers crowded around with their own cameras.

The chance meeting unfolded in a 69 second clip that quickly caught fire online, racking up more than a million views on X in short order. Fans flooded the comments, applauding Mack’s signature ability to transform whatever is happening around him into polished bars without missing a beat.

The viral reaction centered on the rapper’s sharp improvisation, upbeat presence, and talent for turning ordinary street performances into moments that connect celebrities and everyday people alike. Morgan’s spontaneous participation only added to the energy, creating a feel good exchange that resonated across social media.

For Mack, whose reputation has been built on scanning his surroundings and crafting instant rhymes from whatever he sees, the unexpected crossover with Morgan was another reminder that some of his best performances happen when the moment writes itself.