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Today In Hip Hop History: Da Brat Released Her Debut Album ‘Funkdafied’ 32 Years Ago

June 28, 2026
Sha Be Allah

On June 28, 1994, Da Brat made history with the release of her debut album Funkdafied on So So Def Recordings, becoming the first solo female rapper to earn a platinum certification. Backed by the slick, Southern-fried production of Jermaine Dupri, the Chicago-born MC burst onto the scene with a sound and style that instantly set her apart from her peers.

At just 20 years old, Da Brat’s confident flow, laid-back bravado, and unapologetically tomboyish swagger gave Funkdafied a unique identity in the male-dominated rap landscape of the early ‘90s. The title track “Funkdafied” was an instant smash, peaking at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 and dominating radio and video countdowns throughout the summer.

The album’s success was more than just commercial; it was cultural. With songs like “Fa All Y’all” and “Give It 2 You,” Da Brat blended West Coast G-funk vibes with Midwest flavor and Southern bounce, creating a crossover sound that resonated from coast to coast. Jermaine Dupri’s polished yet funky beats gave the project a club-ready, radio-friendly edge while still keeping it rooted in authentic hip-hop.

Funkdafied went on to sell over one million copies, making Da Brat the first female solo rapper to go platinum, a milestone that kicked down the door for future artists like Missy Elliott, Eve, Nicki Minaj, and Cardi B.

31 years later, Funkdafied still stands as a landmark release that not only showcased Da Brat’s undeniable talent but also helped reshape the perception of women in hip-hop. Salute to Da Brat, Jermaine Dupri, and So So Def for delivering a certified classic that changed the game.

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