On June 28, 1994, Da Brat made history with the release of her debut album Funkdafied on So So Def Recordings, becoming the first solo female rapper to earn a platinum certification. Backed by the slick, Southern-fried production of Jermaine Dupri, the Chicago-born MC burst onto the scene with a sound and style that instantly set her apart from her peers.

At just 20 years old, Da Brat’s confident flow, laid-back bravado, and unapologetically tomboyish swagger gave Funkdafied a unique identity in the male-dominated rap landscape of the early ‘90s. The title track “Funkdafied” was an instant smash, peaking at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 and dominating radio and video countdowns throughout the summer.

The album’s success was more than just commercial; it was cultural. With songs like “Fa All Y’all” and “Give It 2 You,” Da Brat blended West Coast G-funk vibes with Midwest flavor and Southern bounce, creating a crossover sound that resonated from coast to coast. Jermaine Dupri’s polished yet funky beats gave the project a club-ready, radio-friendly edge while still keeping it rooted in authentic hip-hop.

Funkdafied went on to sell over one million copies, making Da Brat the first female solo rapper to go platinum, a milestone that kicked down the door for future artists like Missy Elliott, Eve, Nicki Minaj, and Cardi B.

31 years later, Funkdafied still stands as a landmark release that not only showcased Da Brat’s undeniable talent but also helped reshape the perception of women in hip-hop. Salute to Da Brat, Jermaine Dupri, and So So Def for delivering a certified classic that changed the game.