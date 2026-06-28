On this day in 1988, Public Enemy released their landmark sophomore album It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back, a powerful follow-up to their debut just a year prior.

The album dropped under the banner of Def Jam Recordings, headed by Russell Simmons and Rick Rubin, and was primarily recorded at the legendary Chung King Studios, with additional sessions held at Greene St. and Sabella Studios in New York City. Hank Shocklee and The Bomb Squad helmed the production, delivering a dense, chaotic, and politically charged sound that would come to define the era.

By August 1999, the album was certified platinum and has since earned a spot among Rolling Stone’s list of the 500 greatest albums of all time.

Public Enemy, comprised of the commanding Chuck D, the ever-animated Flavor Flav, DJ Terminator X, Professor Griff, and the S1Ws, pushed boundaries with their revolutionary approach. Tracks like “Rebel Without a Pause,” “Black Steel in the Hour of Chaos,” and “Bring the Noise” became blueprint records for politically conscious Hip-Hop, combining sharp lyricism with intense production to challenge the status quo.

We salute Chuck D, Flav, Griff, and the entire P.E. crew for crafting a classic that helped elevate Hip-Hop into a platform for awareness, resistance, and empowerment. It Takes a Nation of Millions isn’t just a record—it’s a cultural statement that continues to resonate across generations.

Check out the iconic video below, which was in heavy rotation during the album’s peak and even features a cameo from MC Lyte in the role of an investigative reporter. Don’t miss it!