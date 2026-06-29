11 More Summer 2026 Blockbusters Set to Hit Theaters, From ‘Spider-Man’ to ‘The Odyssey’

Hollywood is bringing a packed lineup of theatrical releases to audiences this summer, with major franchises, family adventures, original sci-fi stories, and large-scale cinematic events filling theaters through July and August 2026.

The biggest releases arriving in July include:

Minions & Monsters (July 1): The latest chapter in the Minions franchise sends the lovable yellow troublemakers into 1920s Hollywood as they attempt to create a monster movie.

Exclusive clip from ‘MINIONS & MONSTERS’, featuring the Minions filming a 1920s noir film.



In theaters on July 1. pic.twitter.com/GrPaQN6J8c — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 23, 2026

Young Washington (July 3): This historical drama explores George Washington’s early military years before he became a central figure in the American Revolution.

Moana (July 10): Disney’s live-action adaptation brings the animated favorite to life, with Dwayne Johnson returning as Maui.

Final trailer for the live-action ‘MOANA’ remake.



In theaters on July 10. pic.twitter.com/Ns8hcqnb8f — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 10, 2026

The Odyssey (July 17): Christopher Nolan delivers a massive mythological epic shot entirely with IMAX cameras, featuring Matt Damon as Greek hero Odysseus.

New teaser for Christopher Nolan's ‘THE ODYSSEY’.



In theaters on July 17. pic.twitter.com/IJitvxnzVU — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 17, 2026

Hadestown: The Musical (July 24): The celebrated Broadway production arrives in theaters for a limited five-night-only screening event.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day (July 31): Tom Holland returns as Peter Parker in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, taking on a new chapter alongside Bruce Banner and Frank Castle.

New look at Spider-Man fighting in ‘SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY’. pic.twitter.com/zrar6khQzb — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 28, 2026

August continues the momentum with:

One Night Only (August 7): A romantic comedy starring Callum Turner and Monica Barbaro set in an alternate version of New York City.

The End of Oak Street (August 14): Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor lead an original sci-fi story about a neighborhood mysteriously transported to an unknown world.

The Magic Faraway Tree (August 21): Andrew Garfield and Claire Foy star in a fantasy adventure based on Enid Blyton’s classic children’s books.

Insidious: Out of the Further (August 21): The supernatural horror franchise returns with another chilling installment.

Coyote vs. Acme (August 28): The long-awaited live-action and animation hybrid comedy follows Wile E. Coyote’s courtroom battle against Acme.