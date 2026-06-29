Africa’s Historic World Cup Run Rolls On Despite South Africa’s Knockout Round Exit

African football has already made history at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and that milestone remains intact even after South Africa’s inspiring tournament comes to an end. Bafana Bafana saw their run conclude Sunday with a heartbreaking 1-0 Round of 32 loss to Canada after Stephen Eustáquio found the winner deep into stoppage time.

Representing Africa in the Round of 32 🌍#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/MYchuQhQ1P — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 28, 2026

The African nations still alive in the tournament are: Morocco, Senegal, Nigeria, Egypt, Algeria, Cameroon, Ghana, and Ivory Coast.

South Africa became one of a record nine African nations to reach the knockout stage before bowing out, while Tunisia was the only one of the continent’s 10 representatives that did not advance beyond the group stage.

Canada will advance to the World Cup's Round of 16 for the first time in history after eliminating South Africa with a 1-0 win. https://t.co/ujPX5aBfVP pic.twitter.com/KTo5XwRKlH — CNN (@CNN) June 28, 2026

The achievement still stands as the greatest collective World Cup performance in African football history. Before this tournament, the highest number of African nations to reach the knockout stage in a single World Cup was two, a mark established in both 2014 and 2022. The expanded 48-team tournament has showcased the depth of talent across the continent, with African teams continuing to prove they belong among the world’s elite.

Now, eight African nations remain in the chase for football’s biggest prize, carrying the hopes of an entire continent into the next round while building on a World Cup that has already rewritten the history books.