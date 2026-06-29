A bombshell entered at the island and was quickly escorted from Fiji after videos highlighted she had a racist history. Meet Alannah Keyser, one of the bombshells at Casa Amor, who after her red flag debut, was later found to have used racial slurs across the Internet. Fans were upset, producers found out and she was swiftly sent home. Because Love Island doesn’t play.

Now fast forward to today, Alannah hit the Internet to drop an apology:

“I’m coming on here to address some things that have been circulating online. I do want to begin by addressing the video of me singing along to a Roddy Ricch song that contains a racial slur. I’m sorry to whoever has seen that video and has been offended by it. That was never my intention. The video is from six years ago, and that word is just not in my vocabulary anymore.”

You can hear the full apology below.