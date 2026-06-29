The 2026 BET Awards delivered another unforgettable celebration of Black excellence, music, television, and film, with comedian and cultural sensation Druski hosting Culture’s Biggest Night live from Los Angeles’ Peacock Theater.

Teyana Taylor emerged as one of the evening’s biggest winners, taking home four BET Awards, including the Icon of the Year Award and the newly introduced Fashion Vanguard Award. In a surprise moment, Janet Jackson presented Taylor with the Icon of the Year honor, praising her creativity, vision, and cultural influence.

The ceremony also celebrated three legendary figures with special Icon Awards. Ms. Lauryn Hill received the Living Legend Icon Award, presented by Ice Cube, and was honored with a star-studded tribute featuring performances from Common, Doechii, Doja Cat, Lizzo, Nas, Queen Latifah, Rapsody, SZA, Tems, Tierra Whack, Zion Marley, YG Marley, and more. Hill later closed the show with powerful performances of “Ex-Factor” and “Everything Is Everything.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 28: T.I. performs onstage during the BET Awards 2026 at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 28: Druski onstage during the BET Awards 2026 at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 28: (L-R) Jason Lee and Ray J attend the BET Awards 2026 at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 28: (L-R) Common and Moosa attend the BET Awards 2026 at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 28: French Montana (L) attends the BET Awards 2026 at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 28: (L-R) Teyana Taylor accepts the Icon of the Year award from Janet Jackson onstage during the BET Awards 2026 at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 28: Don Toliver performs onstage during the BET Awards 2026 at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 28: (L-R) Common and Queen Latifah perform onstage during the BET Awards 2026 at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 28: The War and Treaty perform onstage during the BET Awards 2026 at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 28: Lauryn Hill performs onstage during the BET Awards 2026 at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 28: Lauryn Hill performs onstage during the BET Awards 2026 at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 28: (L-R) Ice Cube and Druski speak onstage during the BET Awards 2026 at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 28: Lauryn Hill accepts the Living Legend Icon Award onstage during the BET Awards 2026 at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 28: Cardi B performs onstage during the BET Awards 2026 at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 28: Druski speaks onstage during the BET Awards 2026 at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 28: (L-R) Rick Ross and Jazzma Kendrick attend the BET Awards 2026 at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 28: (L-R) Rick Ross and French Montana perform onstage during the BET Awards 2026 at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 28: Doja Cat performs onstage during the BET Awards 2026 at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 28: SZA performs onstage during the BET Awards 2026 at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 28: (L-R) D’Angelo’s children Michael Archer Jr., Imani Archer, and Morocco Archer speak onstage during the BET Awards 2026 at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 28: (L-R) Queen Latifah and Lauryn Hill attend the BET Awards 2026 at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 28: Sylvia Rhone accepts the Ultimate Icon Award onstage during the BET Awards 2026 at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 28: Ari Lennox performs onstage during the BET Awards 2026 at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 28: Cardi B accepts the Best Female Hip Hop Artist award onstage during the BET Awards 2026 at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 28: (L-R) Rapsody and Lizzo perform onstage during the BET Awards 2026 at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 28: (L-R) Common and Queen Latifah perform onstage during the BET Awards 2026 at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 28: Ice Cube speaks onstage during the BET Awards 2026 at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 28: Tems performs onstage during the BET Awards 2026 at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 28: Druski speaks onstage during the BET Awards 2026 at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 28: Erica Campbell performs onstage during the BET Awards 2026 at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 28: BJ the Chicago Kid performs onstage during the BET Awards 2026 at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 28: Kelly Rowland speaks onstage during the BET Awards 2026 at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 28: George Clinton performs onstage during the BET Awards 2026 at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 28: Druski speaks onstage during the BET Awards 2026 at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 28: (L-R) Teyana Taylor accepts the Icon of the Year award from Janet Jackson onstage during the BET Awards 2026 at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 28: Cardi B performs onstage during the BET Awards 2026 at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 28: Druski speaks onstage during the BET Awards 2026 at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 28: Rick Ross performs onstage during the BET Awards 2026 at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 28: (L-R) Max B, Rick Ross, and French Montana perform onstage during the BET Awards 2026 at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 28: Yung Miami speaks onstage during the BET Awards 2026 at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 28: Doechii accepts the BET Her Award for “Girl, Get Up” onstage during the BET Awards 2026 at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 28: Baby Keem performs onstage during the BET Awards 2026 at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 28: BB Hell speaks onstage during the BET Awards 2026 at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 28: Kehlani performs onstage during the BET Awards 2026 at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Epic Records CEO Sylvia Rhone was presented with the Ultimate Icon Award by Kelly Rowland, recognizing her impact on music and culture through decades of leadership and artist development.

The show featured electrifying performances from Cardi B, Kehlani, T.I., Rick Ross, Baby Keem, French Montana, Tems, KWN, and Kenny Iko. Additional highlights included a heartfelt tribute to the late D’Angelo featuring Ari Lennox, BJ the Chicago Kid, Durand Bernarr, George Clinton, and Raye, as well as a moving In Memoriam segment honoring lives lost over the past year.

Surprise appearances from Martin Lawrence and Yung Miami added to the excitement, while Jamie Foxx and daughter Anelise Foxx delivered an unexpected performance. Former President Barack Obama also shared a special message about the newly opened Obama Presidential Center.

The celebration continues with encore broadcasts and streaming availability, allowing fans to relive one of the year’s most talked-about nights in entertainment.