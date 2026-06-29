More than three decades after helping shatter barriers for Latino artists in Hip Hop, Cypress Hill is returning to its roots with a landmark new project.

The legendary Los Angeles trio has announced Dios Bendiga, their first studio album in more than four years and the group’s first-ever full-length album recorded entirely in Spanish. Scheduled for release on July 24, the project celebrates Latino culture, heritage, and resilience while bringing together some of the biggest names in Latin Hip Hop alongside a new generation of rising stars.

The album features acclaimed artists Alemán and Trueno, while also shining a spotlight on emerging talent from across Latin America, reinforcing Cypress Hill’s longstanding commitment to opening doors for future generations of artists.

Long recognized as one of the first Latino Hip Hop groups to achieve mainstream success, Cypress Hill has spent more than 30 years building a global legacy. The Grammy-nominated group has sold millions of records, toured the world, and created a catalog that continues to influence artists across multiple generations. Their music remains among the most sampled in Hip Hop, while their international fan base has only grown stronger over time.

That global appeal was on full display recently as the group headlined several of Latin America’s largest music festivals ahead of launching a Latin America-exclusive tour later this year.

Produced by multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated producer DJ Flict—whose résumé includes work with Snoop Dogg and Lauryn Hill—Dios Bendiga is described as a collection of anthems centered on perseverance, unity, and cultural pride. At a time of growing social and political division, the album aims to serve as both a celebration of Latino identity and a message of hope rooted in community and resistance.

The release also represents a significant milestone for HYBE Latin America, the Mexico City-based division of global entertainment powerhouse HYBE. As one of the label’s marquee releases, Dios Bendiga signals the company’s continued investment in Latin music and culture while pairing one of Hip Hop’s most influential groups with one of the industry’s newest global platforms.

For Cypress Hill, Dios Bendiga is more than another album—it’s a full-circle moment. More than 30 years after helping redefine what Latino representation looked like in Hip Hop, B-Real, Sen Dog, and DJ Muggs are once again breaking new ground while honoring the culture that shaped them.